Arizona volleyball team rolls past Oregon State to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12

The UA volleyball team cruised to its fifth straight win Sunday by blanking Oregon State 3-0 at McKale Center. Game scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.

The Wildcats improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, while the Beavers fell to 10-2, 0-2. It was UA's Pac-12 home opener after it opened conference play with a 3-2 win at ASU on Thursday night.

Jaelyn Hodge had 13 kills and eight digs in the victory, while Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 11 kills and seven digs. Kamaile Hiapo had 15 digs and Emery Herman added 32 assists.

Arizona will next visit Cal (7-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.