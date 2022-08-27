Arizona volleyball team sweeps Alabama State to improve to 3-0

The Arizona volleyball team earned its third straight sweep to start the season, beating Alabama State 3-0 (25-20, 25-8, 25-16) at McKale Center on Saturday in the Cactus Classic.
Sofia Maldonado Diaz led Arizona with 10 kills and Puk Stubbe added nine. Emery Herman had 20 assists and Zyonna Fellows notched five blocks. UA held the Hornets to a minus-.061 hitting percentage.
Friday, UA swept Long Island and New Mexico State 3-0.
UA next plays Wake Forest (1-1) at the UNC Tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday.
Pima College
- The defending national champion Pima College men’s soccer team opened up its season with a 3-0 win at Glendale on Saturday. Taichi Yamada, Andres Gutierrez-Rembao and Nicolas Bianchi all scored and Emerson Ram had two assists for the No. 1-ranked Aztecs. Pima, which scored all three of its goals in the second half, plays at Chandler-Gilbert on Tuesday.
- The No. 2-ranked Pima women’s soccer team blanked Western Wyoming CC 1-0 in Prescott on Friday to improve to 2-0. Juliana Valdez, a Tucson High grad, scored the game’s only goal in the 67th minute. The Aztecs will host their home opener against Cochise College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- The Pima volleyball team (3-4) won two matches in Phoenix on Friday, beating South Mountain 3-2 and Williston State (N.D.) College 3-0. The Aztecs will begin ACCAC conference play Wednesday at Scottsdale.
FC Tucson
Louis Perez scored in the 81st minute as FC Tucson earned a 1-1 draw at North Carolina FC on Saturday in a game that had a lengthy weather delay early in the second half.
The Men in Black (4-11-5) next play at Central Valley Fuego FC on Wednesday in Fresno, California.