After a rough three-match start to the Pac-12 season, the UA volleyball team got back on track with a 3-0 win over visiting Colorado on Sunday at McKale Center.
Game scores were 25-13, 27-25, 26-24.
UA (11-5, 1-3 Pac-12) had lost its first three conference matches by a 9-2 count.
Devyn Cross, leading the NCAA in hitting percentage, raised her season average to .512 with nine kills in 14 attempts (.643).
Paige Whipple had 14 kills while Katie Smoot added 13. Julia Patterson notched another triple-double with 42 assists and 11 digs.
It was a much-needed win for UA, which has a brutal four-match road trip up next: No. 3 Stanford on Friday, No. 19 Cal on Sunday, No. 24 Washington State on Oct. 18 and No. 8 Washington on Oct. 20.
The Wildcats' next home match is Oct. 25 against Oregon State.