Arizona volleyball team tops Wake Forest to stay unbeaten

Jaelyn Hodge had 19 kills and hit .300 as the UA volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 3-1 win over Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday. Game scores were 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22.

Emery Herman had 31 assists and 21 digs for UA, while Zyonna Fellows had seven blocks in the win.

UA plays at North Carolina (2-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.