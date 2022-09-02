 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona volleyball team tops Wake Forest to stay unbeaten

Jaelyn Hodge

Jaelyn Hodge

 Arizona Athletics

Jaelyn Hodge had 19 kills and hit .300 as the UA volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 3-1 win over Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday. Game scores were 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22.

Emery Herman had 31 assists and 21 digs for UA, while Zyonna Fellows had seven blocks in the win.

UA plays at North Carolina (2-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

• Grand Canyon scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute in a 1-0 win over the visiting Arizona soccer team on Thursday night. UA (2-1-1) next hosts UAB at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News