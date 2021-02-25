Arizona Wildcat, and Tucson native, Delaney Schnell wins Pac-12 Diving championship

Day 1 of the Pac-12 Diving Championships ended with an Arizona Wildcat taking home a trophy.
Delaney Schnell scored a 343.45 in the 1-meter dive and was crowned the winner of the Pac-12 championship for that event. Schnell, a redshirt junior, won the event handily and outscored her second place opponent by nearly 30 points.
🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇🥇 Delaney Schnell is your Pac-12 Diving Champion! #BearDown @ArizonaSwimDive pic.twitter.com/RWGwm4MRuq— Arizona Wildcats Photography (@UArizonaPix) February 24, 2021
The Wildcats are hosting this year's Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, with competition going from Feb. 24-27. The swimming competitions are being held in Houston during the same days.
The conference championship for Schnell continues what has been a remarkable career thus far for the Tucson High graduate. Schnell won Pac-12 Women's Freshman Diver of the Year in 2018 and also earned All-American honors for the 1-meter dive that same season.
In 2019, she finished first in the platform (345.80) and the 3-meter dives (370.40) at the NCAA Championships.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.