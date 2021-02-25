 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcat, and Tucson native, Delaney Schnell wins Pac-12 Diving championship
Pac-12 Diving Championships

Arizona Wildcat, and Tucson native, Delaney Schnell wins Pac-12 Diving championship

Delaney Schnell, 18, works on one of her dives during a practice at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center on Wednesday June 28, 2017. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Day 1 of the Pac-12 Diving Championships ended with an Arizona Wildcat taking home a trophy.

Delaney Schnell scored a 343.45 in the 1-meter dive and was crowned the winner of the Pac-12 championship for that event. Schnell, a redshirt junior, won the event handily and outscored her second place opponent by nearly 30 points. 

The Wildcats are hosting this year's Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, with competition going from Feb. 24-27. The swimming competitions are being held in Houston during the same days.

The conference championship for Schnell continues what has been a remarkable career thus far for the Tucson High graduate. Schnell won Pac-12 Women's Freshman Diver of the Year in 2018 and also earned All-American honors for the 1-meter dive that same season. 

In 2019, she finished first in the platform (345.80) and the 3-meter dives (370.40) at the NCAA Championships.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods, returning to Tucson and competing against Jim Furyk in Cologuard Classic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News