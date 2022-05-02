Arizona Wildcats among least impacted Pac-12 teams as transfer portal deadline passes

One end of college basketball's revolving door slows down this month.

Players had until April 24 to declare for the NBA Draft and May 1 to declare for a transfer and still be able to receive a waiver to play right away elsewhere next season.

On the transfer portal side, Arizona is one of the more stable programs, with only Shane Nowell and the already departed Kim Aiken out the door. Washington State (with two starters and five total players transferring) is on the other end, while ASU, Colorado and Oregon State have also lost two starters each to the portal.

Combined with possible early losses to the pros, Colorado and WSU could lose four starters while Arizona, Oregon, OSU and USC each could lose three (pending the decisions of those testing the draft). Notably, Colorado forward Jabari Walker is now expected to stay in the NBA Draft.

Here's how things have shaken out around the Pac-12 after the May 1 transfer waiver deadline, according to transfer data complied by Verbal Commits and other reports/social media announcements:

(Starters are listed with an asterisk, new school choices are listed in parentheses, and players are listed in general order of impact last season within their categories of departure.)

ARIZONA

Transfers:

F Kim Aiken

G Shane Nowell

Pro:

*G Bennedict Mathurin

*C Christian Koloko

*G Dalen Terry (testing)

ASU

Transfers:

*F Jalen Graham (Arkansas)

*G Jay Heath (Georgetown)

G Justin Rochelin

F Will Felton (North Carolina A&T)

F Demari Williams (Oral Roberts)

G Jeff Grace

CALIFORNIA

Transfers:

G Dimitrios Klonares

G Logan Alters

Pro:

*F Andre Kelly (testing/portal)

COLORADO

Transfers:

*G Eli Parquet (UNLV)

*G Keeshawn Barthelemy (Oregon)

F Amondo Miller

Pro:

*F Jabari Walker

*F Evan Battey

OREGON

*G De’Vion Harmon (Texas Tech)

C Isaac Johnson (Utah State)

C Franck Kepnang (Washington)

Pro:

*F Quincy Guerrier (testing)

*G Will Richardson (testing)

OREGON STATE

*G Jerod Lucas

*G Dashawn Davis (Mississippi State)

G Gianni Hunt (Sacramento State)

G Tre Williams

G DyShawn Hobson

Pro:

*F Maurice Calloo

STANFORD

G Noah Taitz (Loyola Marymount)

C Lucas Kisunas (Denver)

C Keenan Fitzmorris

G Daniel Begovich

G Sam Beskind (Colorado School of Mines)

Pro:

*F Jaiden Delaire (testing/portal)

*F Harrison Ingram

UCLA

F Jake Kyman (Wyoming)

F Logan Cremonesi

Pro:

*G Jules Bernard (testing)

*G Johnny Juzang

F Peyton Watson

USC

F Max Agbonkpolo (Wyoming)

G Ethan Anderson (Wyoming)

F Boubacar Coulibaly

G Amar Ross

Pro:

*F Isaiah Mobley

*G Boogie Ellis (uncertain)

*F Drew Peterson (testing)

UTAH

Transfer:

*F Riley Battin (Cal Baptist)

G David Jenkins

C Dusan Mahorcic (NC State)

C Lahat Thione (UCF)

G Jack Jemele

Pro:

G Both Gach

WASHINGTON

*F Emmitt Matthews (West Virginia)

G Dominiq Penn

Incoming:

G Noah Williams (WSU)

C Franck Kepnang (Oregon)

WASHINGTON STATE

*G Tyrell Roberts

*G Noah Williams (Washington)

G Jefferson Koulibaly

G Ryan Rapp

F Tony Miller

Pro:

*F Efe Abogidi (testing/portal)

*F Mouhamed Gueye (testing/portal)

