Arizona Wildcats athletic department announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

The University of Arizona athletic department announced its seven-member 2020 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

The class includes Jean Basson (men' swim and dive), Becky Bell (women's tennis head coach), Clark Burckle (men's swim and dive), Annie Chandler (women's swim and dive), Tom Clarkson (baseball), Liz Patterson (women's track and field), Tom Plodinec (baseball).

Basson picked up 15 All-America honors between 2006 and 2010 when he swam at UA. He also led Arizona to a pair of Pac-10 championships, along with individual and team NCAA championships. After his time at Arizona, he represented his home country, South Africa, during the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

Bell coached the UA women's tennis team from 1985-1998 and led the Wildcats to a doubles championship in 1993. Her Arizona teams made 11 postseason appearances.

Burckle, a Florida transfer, won the individual 200-yard breaststroke national championship in 2010, while also gaining All-America honors.

Between 2006-10, Chandler won the individual 100-yard breaststroke championship, a Pac-12 championship and received seven All-America honors.