LAS VEGAS — Arizona shot a blistering 63.8% from the field while avenging yet another loss, beating Stanford 95-84 in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats’ shooting percentage was its best since its season opener against Nicholls, when they shot 71.7% from the field and scored 117 points. However, Arizona allowed Stanford to shoot 49.1% on the other end and to hit 14 of 29 3-pointers, making for a tense game until the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half.

Oumar Ballo had 24 points and six rebounds to lead UA, while Cedric Henderson had a season-high 23 points, and forward Azuolas Tubelis had 20.

Arizona has now beaten all six of the teams it has lost to this season. Stanford beat the Wildcats 88-79 on Feb. 11 at Maples Pavilion but did not appear at McKale Center because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.

The win moved UA to 26-6 overall and into a Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game against the winner of Thursday’s late game between USC and ASU.

Stanford finished its season at 14-19.

Henderson’s previous high scoring game as a Wildcat was 20 against Utah Tech in the Wildcats’ third game of the season, when Henderson was starting in place of the suspended Courtney Ramey. Henderson also scored 19 against ASU on Feb.25.

UA held an 80-74 lead with 5:33 left, having shot 61.5% from the field at that point but also allowing Stanford to shoot 49.0%, including 12 of 23 3-pointers.

Arizona later held a 90-78 lead after Pelle Larsson hit a 3-pointer and dunk.

Leading 47-43 at halftime, Arizona lost its lead shortly into the second half, while Stanford hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the first four minutes. Spencer Jones hit a corner three to tie the game at 54 with 16 minutes left while Michael O’Connell later put Stanford ahead 57-56 on a 3-pointer.

But Arizona went on a 10-0 run over the middle of the half to take a 79-68 lead with 7:40 left, getting a 3-pointer and a three-point play from Ramey during that stretch. Henderson made two free throws after driving in and being fouled, giving UA an 11-point lead, its biggest of the game to that point.

In the first half, Henderson had 16 points to lead Arizona, while point guard Kerr Kriisa tweaked his right shoulder.

With four minutes left in the half, Kriisa exchanged upper-body contact with Stanford's Brandon Angel while defending Angel during a Cardinal possession. Kriisa played UA's next possession but was in obvious pain and hit the floor as the final media timeout was called with 3:45 left.

UA trainer Justin Kokoskie came on the court to examine Kriisa, who then left the court and did not return before halftime. However, Kriisa returned to participate in warmups before the second half began and wore black tape over the shoulder in the second half.

Last season, in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game against Stanford, Kriisa suffered a severe ankle injury and did not play in the Wildcats' next three games.

Overall in the first half, Arizona shot 61.8% for the first half but gave up 51.7% shooting to Stanford, which hit 8 of 15 pointers.

While Henderson scored his 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Ballo had 13 points and Tubelis had 10.

For Stanford, Angel had 10 points and four rebounds while making 2 of 3 3-pointers and Spencer Jones had 11 points.

Stanford scored five points off two UA turnovers over the first four minutes of the game, taking an 8-6 lead. O’Connell raced downcourt for an uncontested layup after Tubelis lost the ball on Arizona’s first possession while Tubelis later stole the ball but turned it over on the other end, leading to a t-3pointer from Angel

But Arizona went inside often to Ballo, who had 11 points over the first 12 minutes of the game, to keep the lead most of the first half. The Cardinal cut UA’s lead to 27-26 on a 3-pointer from Harrison Ingram.

Arizona then took leads of up to 10 points, 45-35, but 3-pointers from Spencer Jones and Michael Jones cut UA's lead to four points at halftime. Michael Jones' shot came from the right wing as time expired.