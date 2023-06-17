Unfortunately, a full-fledged awards show wasn't in the cards. Regardless, it was a considerably productive school year for the Arizona Wildcats athletics department.

So, the Star is rolling out the virtual red carpet and setting the stage for an end-of-the-year awards show to recognize UA athletes and coaches for their achievements during 2022-23. The categories: Best Team, Best Moment, Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Transfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Put on your best Sunday outfit and enjoy the show!

Best Team: Arizona men's tennis

The rundown: For the first time in program history, the Arizona men's tennis program hosted the first round of the NCAA Tournament and dominated Boise State — coached by UA head coach Clancy Shields' brother, Luke Shields — and Oklahoma State en route to a Sweet 16 appearance. Arizona shared the Pac-12 regular-season title and finished the season with a 23-7 record — 14-0 at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center. UA gave No. 3 seed Ohio State all it could handle in the Sweet 16 before falling to the Buckeyes, who lost in the national title match.

In contention: Track and field, men's basketball, women's golf

Best Moment: Wildcats reclaim Territorial Cup

The rundown: The last time Arizona faced its arch-rival, Arizona State, for a football game in Tucson, the Wildcats were humiliated on national television in a 70-7 drubbing in 2020 to cap a truncated, pandemic-influenced season — and the Kevin Sumlin era. In just under two years, UA coach Jedd Fisch and his staff evolved the Wildcats from a team desperate for a win to a "tough out." With a bowl game out of reach, Arizona ended Year 2 of the Fisch era with a 38-35 win over ASU to finish the season 5-7 after going 1-11 the year before. Arizona running back Michael Wiley rushed for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a Territorial Cup win for the first time since 2016.

In contention: Arizona men's basketball beats UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament championship for the second straight season; the UA football team knocks off the Bruins at the Rose Bowl for potentially the final time before UCLA bolts for the Big Ten in 2024.

Coach of the Year: Clancy Shields

The rundown: The two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year made history once again by leading the Wildcats men's tennis team to their first home postseason match in the program's 43-year history. Shields is contracted through the 2026 season.

In contention: Fred Harvey (track and field), Tommy Lloyd (men's basketball), Laura Ianello (women's golf)

Male Athlete of the Year: Jordan Geist

The rundown: Geist's final shot put throw of his Arizona career was the most important one. Geist launched a throw 21.06 meters at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, and edged Tucson native and former Wildcat Turner Washington, who was Geist's roommate before transferring to ASU, whose throw was marked at 21.04 meters, to win a national championship. Geist will go down as one of the most decorated throwers in Arizona history, ending his career as a national champion, Pac-12 champion, Pac-12 Field Athlete of the Year and All-American.

In contention: Azuolas Tubelis (men's basketball), Chase Davis (baseball)

Female Athlete of the Year: Delaney Schnell

The rundown: Schnell, a former Tucson High Badger, garnered every accolade possible during her six-year career as a Wildcat. She's a platform diving national champion, a three-time Pac-12 Diver of the Year, Pac-12 champion, Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year — and, oh, she won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Schnell stamped her UA career with a national championship and will now prepare for upcoming world events and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In contention: Talie Bonds (track and field), Devyn Netz (softball)

Transfer of the Year: Jacob Cowing

The rundown: The transfer from UTEP joined the Wildcats as one of the top prospects in the portal and helped elevate Arizona's passing offense to No. 6 in FBS. In his first game as a Wildcat, Cowing hauled in eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's season-opening win at San Diego State. Cowing led the Pac-12 in receptions (85) and was the only receiver with over 80 catches. Cowing finished third in program history in single-season catches and passed Mike Thomas. The only receivers ahead of Cowing are Bobby Wade (93) and Dennis Northcutt (88).

In contention: Kiko Romero (baseball), Jayden de Laura (football)

Freshman of the Year: Kylan Boswell

The rundown: Foot surgery and rehab pushed Boswell to reclassify to the 2022 recruiting class and join Arizona this past season rather than play his final high school season at AZ Compass Prep in the Phoenix area. Boswell was gradually implemented into the UA's lineup before becoming a mainstay in Arizona's seven-man rotation in Pac-12 play. Rather than preparing for prom, he prepared for Princeton in the NCAA Tournament. Did you know he was only 17 years old this past season? This summer, Boswell will represent Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup.