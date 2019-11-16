Arizona senior Brynn Moga had scored two career goals entering Saturday's match against TCU.
Her third, which came in the 63rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over TCU at Mulcahy Stadium, was her most important one. Arizona beat the Horned Frogs in Saturday's NCAA Tournament opener. The Wildcats advance to play at Penn State, the No. 4 team in their bracket. The date and time will be announced at a later date.
Moga's second-half heroics was assisted by senior forward Leah Carillo and the Wildcats finished their home schedule with an 8-2 record, 12-6-1 overall. The UA has now won back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament games.
TCU had seven shots on goal, but UA goalkeeper, Tucson native and CDO product Hope Hipsey had collected just as many saves, the most since her outing against Utah (9) in October.
Arizona vs. TCU soccer
Arizona's Brynn Moga (7), center, gets hugged by her teammates after tapping home the game's only goal in the second half of 1-0 win over TCU in their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona vs. TCU soccer
Arizona's Hope Hisey (0) punches out a troublesome ball over TCU's Laney Peabody (27) in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona vs. TCU soccer
TCU's Yazmeen Ryan (2) argues her case with the center official, but the foul is still on her in the first half of their game against Arizona in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona vs. TCU soccer
TCU's Grace Collins (9), left, and Gracie Brian (17) collide with Arizona's Morgan McGarry (11) center in the fight for a loose ball in the midfield in the first half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona vs. TCU soccer
TCU's Michelle Slater (12), left, and Arizona's Iliana Hocking (21) fight for the control of the ball near midfield in the first half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Morgan McGarry (11) wins the ball over TCU's Tara Smith (16) in the first half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Kelcey Cavarra (6) gets shielded from a loose ball by TCU's Gracie Brian (17) in the first half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
TCU's Tayla Christensen (10) out jumps Arizona's Jill Aguilera (14) for the ball in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Iyana Zimmerman (5) out muscles TCU's Tayla Christensen (10) to the ball in the box and sets up the game's only goal in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Sabrina Enciso (16), left, and Jules Dominguez (9) overrun TCU's Grace Collins (9) in the race for a loose ball in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Hope Hisey (0) forces TCU's Yazmeen Ryan (2) into shooting high on the potential trying score in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona vs TCU NCAA Tournament
Arizona's Morgan McGarry (11) tangles with TCU's Tara Smith (16) in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
More video from this section
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or
jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports