Arizona's Brynn Moga (7), center, gets hugged by her teammates after tapping home the game's only goal in the second half of 1-0 win over TCU in their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona senior Brynn Moga had scored two career goals entering Saturday's match against TCU.

Her third, which came in the 63rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over TCU at Mulcahy Stadium, was her most important one. Arizona beat the Horned Frogs in Saturday's NCAA Tournament opener. The Wildcats advance to play at Penn State, the No. 4 team in their bracket. The date and time will be announced at a later date. 

Moga's second-half heroics was assisted by senior forward Leah Carillo and the Wildcats finished their home schedule with an 8-2 record, 12-6-1 overall. The UA has now won back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament games. 

TCU had seven shots on goal, but UA goalkeeper, Tucson native and CDO product Hope Hipsey had collected just as many saves, the most since her outing against Utah (9) in October. 

