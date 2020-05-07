Arizona Wildcats catcher Dejah Mulipola to return for senior season

"It's such a blessing that I not only get to return this upcoming year to play my last season with some of my best friends, but also that I get to train for the 2021 Olympics in addition to it all," Mulipola said in a message posted by the UA softball Twitter account.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of all NCAA spring sports, the No. 4-ranked Wildcats were in the midst of another stellar year with a 22-3 record and riding an 11-game winning streak.

Mulipola’s return only bolsters an impressive roster for next season which will feature the aforementioned senior class as well as what’s anticipated to be a top-5 recruiting class.

Though the 2020 Summer Olympics were pushed back next summer, Muliopola will rejoin the U.S. Olympic Softball Team after the Wildcats complete their 2021 season.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

