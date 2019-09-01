Arizona Wildcats soccer logo

In the closing minutes of Arizona's match with Tennessee Tech Sunday afternoon in the Sun Devil Desert Classic in Tempe, the Wildcats scored two goals to put the bow on a 3-0 win. 

Sophomore midfielder Iliana Hocking found the net for the second straight game in the 29th minute and gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at halftime. 

In the 74th minute, defender Samantha Falasco scored her first goal of the season, which put the Wildcats up 2-0. The UA had seven shots on goal the entire afternoon. 

When Arizona beat Weber State in the season opener Friday night, the Wildcats recorded six goals before halftime, which is a program-best for first-half scores. Sophomore forward Brooke Wilson scored two goals in the 6-0 victory, and she continued her scoring streak against TTU and found the net in the 80th minute, which was assisted by Jada Talley. 

The Wildcats are 2-0 and will return home to host the Oklahoma Sooners Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles