In the closing minutes of Arizona's match with Tennessee Tech Sunday afternoon in the Sun Devil Desert Classic in Tempe, the Wildcats scored two goals to put the bow on a 3-0 win.
Sophomore midfielder Iliana Hocking found the net for the second straight game in the 29th minute and gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at halftime.
In the 74th minute, defender Samantha Falasco scored her first goal of the season, which put the Wildcats up 2-0. The UA had seven shots on goal the entire afternoon.
74' - After the ball was knocked around for a bit, Sam makes it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/RFpcAOpgHJ— Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 1, 2019
When Arizona beat Weber State in the season opener Friday night, the Wildcats recorded six goals before halftime, which is a program-best for first-half scores. Sophomore forward Brooke Wilson scored two goals in the 6-0 victory, and she continued her scoring streak against TTU and found the net in the 80th minute, which was assisted by Jada Talley.
80' - That's three goals for Brooke this year as we take a 3-0 lead late! Great pass by Jada. pic.twitter.com/QTRpFVnxDi— Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 1, 2019
The Wildcats are 2-0 and will return home to host the Oklahoma Sooners Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.