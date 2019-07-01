After leading the Arizona Wildcats to its best season in program history in 2019, UA beach volleyball head coach Steve Walker will receive an extension through the 2022 season.
"As we all grow with the NCAA's newest championship sport of beach volleyball, I would like to thank (athletic director) Dave Heeke and the McKale Executive Staff for their continued support and belief in me to lead this program," Walker said in a UA press release.
"I also want to thank the incredible support staff that that our student-athletes and I work with on a daily basis for their continued efforts. And of course, much of the credit goes to the players; those from the early days of the program who helped place us among the nation's best, and to the current team that's working hard to elevate our program even higher."
Since the beach volleyball program was created in 2013, Walker received Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and has coached four All-Americans. Last season, the UA finished 25-6, including a 15-match win streak to end the regular season.
"Arizona Beach Volleyball has grown and developed into a program of distinction and has had outstanding success under Steve's leadership," Heeke said. "The program proudly represents our university, athletics department and community with outstanding student-athletes. We look forward to Arizona Beach Volleyball continuing to be a program of excellence with Steve as its head coach."