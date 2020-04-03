Arizona Wildcats' fans share their favorite memories of the year

A few weeks ago, the Star took to social media asking Arizona Wildcats fans to share their favorite memories of the year.

The COVID-19 outbreak abruptly ended the season of many UA sports in progress, so while games are on hiatus for the foreseeable future, we can still look back on some of the good times to fill some of the void.

Gary Maestas via Instagram: "Zona football 99-yard drive without a single pass vs Texas Tech."

With the Wildcats up six points in the fourth quarter against the Red Raiders back in last September, Khalil Tate and UA's staple of running backs went on a 13-play drive lasting 7:10 to go up by two touchdowns. Arizona started at its own 1-yard line and ran the ball 13 times in a row to find the end zone.