Arizona Wildcats getting educated about potential NIL opportunities

“I’m mostly gaining knowledge because I don’t want to jump into anything and then it hurts me,” Kier said. “Another thing is I’m not very much known here. A lot of guys here don’t know me, a lot of community doesn’t know me. I’m sure it’ll get a little better during the season but I’m just doing my research right now.”

Still, Kier made it clear he was open to the idea. On Wednesday night he tweeted a note saying “any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc, to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business.”

Not surprisingly, athletes in other sports are doing the same. UA football wide receiver Jamarye Joiner tweeted out Thursday afternoon that “For All Business Inquiries contact: Joinerbusiness10@gmail.com.”

How it all plays out, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, nobody really knows. But whatever the case, he said he’s 100% in support.

“I think it’s great,” Lloyd said. “The best analogy I’ve heard is that years ago an Olympic athlete couldn’t be on the box of Wheaties until after the Olympics, and so you had these world-class athletes who were basically training and living off peanuts. Then they were able to get their name, image and likeness and it’s really helped their livelihoods and careers.