Trevor Werbylo

Trevor Werbylo says the U.S. Amateur “will give me a good idea of where I’m at.”

 Photos by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona athletics

Arizona Wildcats golfer and Tucson native Trevor Werbylo put himself in a comfortable position to make the final cut at the U.S. Amateur tournament at Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina after shooting four-under-par (66) Monday. 

Werbylo, a former Salpointe Catholic High School standout and junior at the UA, is currently tied for second place with Palmer Jackson and trails Brandon Wu who shot a five-under (65). Werbylo ended his round in sole possession of first place before Jackson and Wu finished. 

Werbylo's round of 66 is among one of his best performances. Last season, he shot a 62 in the second round of the N.I.T at Sewailo Golf Club. He also shot a 65 (65) at the Arizona Intercollegiate, which was also in Tucson. 

If Werbylo finishes in the top 64 after Tuesday, he will place for match-play, which begins on Wednesday. Werbylo's next round is scheduled for a 7:25 a.m. tee time, which is televised on FS1. 

Fellow Tucsonan and former Catalina Foothills star Gavin Cohen is tied for 102nd after shooting a round of 73 (+3). Cohen's next round is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.