Arizona Wildcats golfer and Tucson native Trevor Werbylo put himself in a comfortable position to make the final cut at the U.S. Amateur tournament at Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina after shooting four-under-par (66) Monday.
Werbylo, a former Salpointe Catholic High School standout and junior at the UA, is currently tied for second place with Palmer Jackson and trails Brandon Wu who shot a five-under (65). Werbylo ended his round in sole possession of first place before Jackson and Wu finished.
Bear Down!Arizona sophomore Trevor Werbylo is all alone in first at the #USAmateur: https://t.co/Y8AbjdnCRW pic.twitter.com/dF6dYDnOtP— USGA (@USGA) August 12, 2019
Werbylo's round of 66 is among one of his best performances. Last season, he shot a 62 in the second round of the N.I.T at Sewailo Golf Club. He also shot a 65 (65) at the Arizona Intercollegiate, which was also in Tucson.
If Werbylo finishes in the top 64 after Tuesday, he will place for match-play, which begins on Wednesday. Werbylo's next round is scheduled for a 7:25 a.m. tee time, which is televised on FS1.
Fellow Tucsonan and former Catalina Foothills star Gavin Cohen is tied for 102nd after shooting a round of 73 (+3). Cohen's next round is scheduled for 1 p.m.