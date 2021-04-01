Arizona Wildcats gymnastics moves on to NCAA regional semifinals after Temple withdraws for COVID-19 protocols

The Arizona Wildcats gymnastics program advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals on Thursday after its opponent, Temple, withdrew from competition for COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing.

With the UA advancing, the Wildcats will now face LSU, Kentucky and Utah State in the regional semifinals on Friday. Two Owls, senior Faith Leary (floor) and junior Julianna Roland (vault and floor), will still travel to Salt Lake City and compete individually in Friday's semifinal.

Arizona's meet at Maverik Center will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, and can be seen on ESPN's app or website.

