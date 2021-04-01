 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats gymnastics moves on to NCAA regional semifinals after Temple withdraws for COVID-19 protocols

Arizona Wildcats gymnastics moves on to NCAA regional semifinals after Temple withdraws for COVID-19 protocols

Libby Orman dances her way through the floor exercise, the final event of the afternoon for the University of Arizona GymCats hosting Pac12 rival Utah in a dual meet at McKale Center, February 1, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats gymnastics program advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals on Thursday after its opponent, Temple, withdrew from competition for COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing. 

With the UA advancing, the Wildcats will now face LSU, Kentucky and Utah State in the regional semifinals on Friday. Two Owls, senior Faith Leary (floor) and junior Julianna Roland (vault and floor), will still travel to Salt Lake City and compete individually in Friday's semifinal. 

Arizona's meet at Maverik Center will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, and can be seen on ESPN's app or website. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

