Arizona Wildcats handle nerves, pressure situations in Copper Cup golf tournament against ASU

The UA men’s golf team's return to action over the weekend was one filled with anxiety and uncertainty — a theme not unfamiliar to those whose daily routines have been interrupted by the pandemic.

The Wildcats went 10 months without competing in a team event. That layoff ended with the inaugural Copper Cup event against top-ranked Arizona State at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Though Arizona came up short, losing 12.5-11.5, the two-day duel provided the team with a lot to look forward to in the spring season.

Heading in, UA coach Jim Anderson had wondered if his club could handle pressure situations. The answer was a resounding yes.

“It was awesome to be back out there. They were prepared, our guys were executing very well,” Anderson said. “We did a really good job of dealing with the nervousness that comes with competing.”

Maybe no point illustrates that more so than the head-turning play of Sam Sommerhauser. The freshman was paired with ASU sophomore David Puig in Day 1 and beat him.

Sommerhauser’s superb debut on the collegiate stage helped Arizona hold a 4-3-1 advantage over the No. 1 ranked Sun Devils after the first day of the tournament.