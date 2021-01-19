 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats handle nerves, pressure situations in Copper Cup golf tournament against ASU
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats handle nerves, pressure situations in Copper Cup golf tournament against ASU

Trevor Werbylo and the Arizona Wildcats golf team nearly beat top-ranked ASU in inaugural Copper Cup

 Rebecca Sasnett for Arizona Athletics

The UA men’s golf team's return to action over the weekend was one filled with anxiety and uncertainty — a theme not unfamiliar to those whose daily routines have been interrupted by the pandemic.

The Wildcats went 10 months without competing in a team event. That layoff ended with the inaugural Copper Cup event against top-ranked Arizona State at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Though Arizona came up short, losing 12.5-11.5, the two-day duel provided the team with a lot to look forward to in the spring season.

Heading in, UA coach Jim Anderson had wondered if his club could handle pressure situations. The answer was a resounding yes.

“It was awesome to be back out there. They were prepared, our guys were executing very well,” Anderson said. “We did a really good job of dealing with the nervousness that comes with competing.”

Maybe no point illustrates that more so than the head-turning play of Sam Sommerhauser. The freshman was paired with ASU sophomore David Puig in Day 1 and beat him.

Sommerhauser’s superb debut on the collegiate stage helped Arizona hold a 4-3-1 advantage over the No. 1 ranked Sun Devils after the first day of the tournament.

“Sammy was unflappable,” Anderson said.

Needing to win five of the eight matches on Monday to beat the Cats, ASU countered by pairing their best golfer, Chun An Yu — who had been ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the World Amateur Rankings as recently as November — against Sommerhauser.

Yu, the third place finisher in the 2019 NCAA Golf Championships, used his experience to fend off the UA freshman and lead ASU to a Day 2 advantage in the singles matches to win the tournament. Still, Anderson couldn’t have been more pleased with the way Sommerhauser handled the pressure.

“I told him after the round, that the player he played had an exceptional day and that’s a tough match,” Anderson said. “But (Sam) was not shying away from the moment in any shape or form.”

The Wildcats also had commendable season-debuts from sophomore Chase Sienkiewicz and graduate student Christian Banke, both of whom won their matches.

Arizona will take this week off before hosting the Arizona Intercollegiate from Jan. 25-27. As many as 18 college teams are expected to travel to Tucson for the three-day tournament.

Anderson sensed more than enough poise from his group against the Sun Devils and hopes that can carry over as more tests are thrown Arizona’s way.

“They just need to show up with a calm competence about the preparation that they've done and hopefully they’ll perform well,” Anderson said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News