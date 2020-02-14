Arizona Wildcats hire AJ Steward from BYU as new running backs coach

The Arizona Wildcats have named BYU’s AJ Steward as their new running backs coach.

Steward spent the past two seasons coaching running backs at BYU. Before that, he spent four years as the running backs coach at Rice.

"We couldn't be happier to be welcoming AJ to the Arizona football family," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said in a news release. "AJ brings a work ethic and experience that will impact the development of our student-athletes in a very positive way. His passion for the game, passion for making a difference and his recruiting background make him a great fit for our staff."

Steward replaces DeMarco Murray, who left the UA last month to coach at Oklahoma, his alma mater. Murray, 32, had been Arizona’s youngest full-time assistant coach. Steward, 29, now holds that title.

Steward is from St. Louis and played at Kansas (2007-11). He began his college career as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver and eventually tight end.

Steward began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Rice. The 2017 Owls averaged 187.0 rushing yards per game, second in Conference USA and 38th nationally.