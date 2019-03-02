Arizona Wildcats hockey team took down rival ASU 2-0 Saturday afternoon and won the Western Collegiate Hockey League championship, the first in club history.
Congratulations to @UAWildcatHockey on capturing the WCHL Championship with a 2-0 shutout win over @ASU_Hockey our own @CallahanOnAir caught up with the victorious Head Coach Chad Berman following the game! pic.twitter.com/42JgZXm2s9— Ice Time Hockey SW (@icetimesw) March 3, 2019
"It means everything. I'm thinking of everybody back home that's been a part of this program for 41 years," UA head coach Chad Berman told Ice Time Hockey SW. "Given where the program was 4-5 years ago, it's incredible how far its come and it doesn't happen without the guys in that box.
Christ Westlund scored the initial goal during the first period while Vail Ardizzone capped off the final goal in the second period.
Arizona will finish off the regular season against ASU on Sunday at Oceanside Arena in Tempe for a 1 p.m. puck drop. The American College Hockey Association National Championship Tournament, which will be held in Frisco, Texas is the week afterwards.