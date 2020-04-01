Arizona Wildcats hockey team embraces accomplishments in wake of postseason cancellation

The Wildcats finished 25-4-3 and won accolades for their off-the-ice performance. The team was awarded a fourth consecutive ACHA Community Service Award after raising tens of thousands of dollars for local charities.

"I want them to understand although they didn’t get to finish (the season), that what they did matters and what they did had an impact on and off the ice," Berman said. "They raised a lot of money, they were in a lot of classrooms and hospitals, and that stuff matters."

Rowe called the classroom and hospital visits some of the best parts of his time with the team.

"I'm always really excited to go out to the hospitals and even the schools," Rowe said, adding that although the trips aren't required for seniors, he was still always one of the first players to sign up. "The kids get really excited. Even if they don’t know who you are, they know you play for the university."

Rowe has his sights set on his future, including his career aspirations to work in renewable energy. Rowe said that while he has one interview scheduled, there have been a lot of postponements by companies that were hiring pre-coronavirus pandemic.

For now, Rowe is just hoping that his summer plans still stand: He is planning to return to the Catalina Island Summer Camp for the third (and final) year.

For Rowe, in the midst of this vast uncertainty, repainting the musty white cabins and airing out the familiar blue wetsuits is sounding pretty darn good.