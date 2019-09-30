NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

Make sure you’re adequately caffeinated, Arizona fans: More #Pac12AfterDark action is coming to Tucson.

Arizona’s Oct. 12 home game against Washington will kick off at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

This will be the fourth straight Wildcats home game to kick off at 7:30 p.m. or later. It’s a mandate that Arizona and Arizona State have night games in September because of local weather conditions.

The Sun Devils’ Oct. 12 home game against Washington State will begin at 12:30 p.m. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The start time for Arizona’s Oct. 19 game at USC could be announced as soon as next Monday.

This Saturday’s game at Colorado will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tucson time (2:30 in Boulder) on Pac-12 Networks.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.