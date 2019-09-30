Make sure you’re adequately caffeinated, Arizona fans: More #Pac12AfterDark action is coming to Tucson.
Arizona’s Oct. 12 home game against Washington will kick off at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
This will be the fourth straight Wildcats home game to kick off at 7:30 p.m. or later. It’s a mandate that Arizona and Arizona State have night games in September because of local weather conditions.
The Sun Devils’ Oct. 12 home game against Washington State will begin at 12:30 p.m. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.
The start time for Arizona’s Oct. 19 game at USC could be announced as soon as next Monday.
This Saturday’s game at Colorado will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tucson time (2:30 in Boulder) on Pac-12 Networks.