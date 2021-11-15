Arizona Wildcats jump to No. 11 in AP Poll after beating Louisville

The Arizona Wildcats jumped 11 spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, going from No. 22 up to No. 11 after their victory against No. 6 Louisville.

The Wildcats won their first two games of the regular season last week, routing Cal State Northridge 87-44 in the season opener then taking down Louisville 61-59 in overtime in a neutral site game played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

However, Louisville dropped only four spots in the poll down to No. 10. The Wildcats are the third-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind No. 7 Stanford and No. 9 Oregon.

UA's thrilling win over the Cardinals marked the first time in program history the Cats have beaten a non-conference opponent ranked higher than eighth in the country during the regular season.

Arizona's defense held Louisville to 28.6% shooting and 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Forward Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 21 points, her highest total in the last 14 games dating back to last season.

The Wildcats return home Monday night to face Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. at McKale Center. Before tipoff, the team will raise its 2021 Final Four banner.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

