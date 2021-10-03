Arizona Wildcats' Kim Aiken zig-Zagged his way to better shooting over the summer

"I just know that every time he got it, I wouldn’t let him get it off. That’s why he went 1 for 7.”

Terry flashed a grin after that one, of course, knowing how much things have changed since then.

“Now we're on the same team so it's crazy,” Terry said. “He was hitting a lot.”

But even though Aiken said he made what “looked like a plethora of 3s” on Saturday, that isn’t the only thing he plans to bring to the Wildcats this season.

In the second half Saturday, Lloyd stacked the Blue team with what might be his entire playing rotation, and Aiken played a key reserve role. Aiken's defensive credentials and a put-back of a missed free throw in the first half suggest he has other parts to his game, too.

They are all weapons Lloyd didn’t know he’d have until August, after Aiken decommitted from Arizona when UA fired Sean Miller in April, enrolled instead at Washington State — and then left the Cougars when WSU did not admit him to its graduate school despite his 3.48 grade-point average at EWU.

“I've known Kim a little bit because Gonzaga and Eastern are 20 minutes apart, and there's a lot of open gyms and my son would play at the open gyms with Kim,” Lloyd said. “I didn’t really know him until he got here. But he's a great person and I think he's a really good player who's really going to help us. We’re thankful to have him.”

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

