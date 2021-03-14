Arizona Wildcats' links to NCAA tourney now includes Beavers, Gauchos and Yellow Jackets

“I think everybody that we hugged we talked about this is why you came to Oregon State,” Tinkle said, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “Even the young fellas, the Cali boys (Julien Franklin, Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas), because we knew if we got everybody on the same page and bought in that we could do tremendous things because of the way we do our deal.”

Meanwhile, Pasternack will be making his first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach after leading the Gauchos to the Big West regular-season and tournament titles.

Ironically, Big West Tournament MVP JaQuori McLaughlin was both an Oregon State transfer and once an Arizona recruiting target. He had 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, while teammate Amadou Sow, had 13 points and 11 rebounds.