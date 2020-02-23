Arizona Wildcats lose ground in Pac-12 race, open door for ASU to snag first place

The early slate of Saturday's college basketball scores put the Arizona Wildcats in prime position to control the Pac-12 race. Colorado lost a second half home lead to UCLA, opening the door for the Wildcats to jump into first place.

But, much like the last time Arizona faced Oregon, it squandered a lead in the final minute of regulation and fell in overtime Saturday night. That means ASU is alone in first place with a 10-4 conference record.

The loss to the Ducks hurt the Cats in the conference race as they fell down to fifth place (9-5), and with just two weeks of regular season play left, time isn't on Arizona's side to catch up.

Four Pac-12 teams (Colorado, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona) enter the final stretch right behind the Sun Devils with five conference losses, making it conceivable that any one of the five have a shot at the regular season crown. Even USC with six losses isn't mathematically out of it.

Here's a 1-12 look at the Pac-12 after Saturday's games:

Of course, there could be a scenario in which two or more teams end the year with the same win-loss record meaning they'd share the regular season championship such as when Arizona and Oregon split it in 2017.