For the first time since 2010, the Arizona men's tennis team will compete in the NCAA Tournament and battle Oklahoma in the first round.
The Wildcats discovered their postseason fate during the NCAA Championships selection show Monday afternoon. It's also the first postseason trip for head coach Clancy Shields now in his third season at the helm.
🗣TOURNAMENT BOUND pic.twitter.com/fzEYcukyrq— Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) April 29, 2019
The UA joined ASU, USC, UCLA, Utah, Cal and Stanford as Pac-12 teams to join the field of 64.
Arizona finished the season with a 17-7 record and were led by Swedish sophomore Filip Malbasic (26-6), Phoenix native Carlos Hassey (17-5), Igor Karpovets (16-7) and Jonas Maier (16-4) among others.
The Cats are a part of the Texas A&M region and will face Oklahoma this Friday in College Station, Texas. Match time hasn't been released yet. If Arizona advances, the Wildcats could play the No. 13th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
