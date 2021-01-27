 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats men's golf team wins fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate

Arizona Wildcats men's golf team wins fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate

(Courtesy / Arizona Athletics)

Some upperclassmen on the Arizona Wildcats men’s golf team have never experienced a loss at the Arizona Intercollegiate.

The UA put a cap on the three-day, 17-team event at Sewailo Golf Club on Wednesday to claim its fourth consecutive Arizona Intercollegiate. Redshirt senior Brad Reeves won the individual title after finishing 2 under par. 

Arizona finished 2 under par as a team. The Wildcats held off Wake Forest by six strokes.

 

David Laskin finished tied for seventh place after shooting a 2-over 73 on Wednesday. Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic product Trevor Werbylo fell down the leaderboard on the final day, but still finished tied for 10th place. Christian Banke (218) and Briggs Duce (219) were the other two Wildcats participating. 

Up next: Arizona will travel to PGA West in La Quinta, California, to play The Prestige from Feb. 15-17.

 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

