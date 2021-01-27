Arizona Wildcats men's golf team wins fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate

Some upperclassmen on the Arizona Wildcats men’s golf team have never experienced a loss at the Arizona Intercollegiate.
The UA put a cap on the three-day, 17-team event at Sewailo Golf Club on Wednesday to claim its fourth consecutive Arizona Intercollegiate. Redshirt senior Brad Reeves won the individual title after finishing 2 under par.
Arizona finished 2 under par as a team. The Wildcats held off Wake Forest by six strokes.
Senior Brad Reeves reflects on his 1️⃣st collegiate win and Arizona’s 4️⃣peat at its home event. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ZBiuktrBNa— Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) January 27, 2021
David Laskin finished tied for seventh place after shooting a 2-over 73 on Wednesday. Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic product Trevor Werbylo fell down the leaderboard on the final day, but still finished tied for 10th place. Christian Banke (218) and Briggs Duce (219) were the other two Wildcats participating.
Up next: Arizona will travel to PGA West in La Quinta, California, to play The Prestige from Feb. 15-17.
