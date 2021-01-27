Arizona Wildcats men's golf team wins fourth straight Arizona Intercollegiate

Some upperclassmen on the Arizona Wildcats men’s golf team have never experienced a loss at the Arizona Intercollegiate.

The UA put a cap on the three-day, 17-team event at Sewailo Golf Club on Wednesday to claim its fourth consecutive Arizona Intercollegiate. Redshirt senior Brad Reeves won the individual title after finishing 2 under par.

Arizona finished 2 under par as a team. The Wildcats held off Wake Forest by six strokes.

Senior Brad Reeves reflects on his 1️⃣st collegiate win and Arizona’s 4️⃣peat at its home event. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ZBiuktrBNa — Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) January 27, 2021