Arizona Wildcats, Pac-12 teams and coaches speak out about police brutality, killing of George Floyd

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has forced the country into a state of shock, revolt, sadness, grief and downheartedness.
Thousands of people around the world have stepped up to issue prayers to those affected and share their thoughts on the subject and how systemic racism has plagued the U.S.
The global sports community has been one of many voices heard during these trying times in America. Here's what members of Arizona athletics and the Pac-12 have said over the last week in regards to the tragedy that took place on May 25.
Adia Barnes
My thoughts. pic.twitter.com/NIMlVOE0Mu— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) May 31, 2020
Kevin Sumlin
Two of two. pic.twitter.com/11BrnqprQk— Kevin Sumlin (@CoachSumlin) May 31, 2020
Sean Miller
A statement from head coach Sean Miller.#APlayersProgram | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Mwbkl5koQR— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) June 1, 2020
Rita Stubbs
Use your voice. pic.twitter.com/PsZGNwKIjL— Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) June 1, 2020
Dave Rubio
From Coach Rubio 🖤 pic.twitter.com/d4fuVF304Z— Arizona Volleyball (@ArizonaVBall) June 3, 2020
Arizona Athletics
We are deeply saddened by the tragic injustices that have happened across the nation.We are committed to creating spaces for student-athletes and staff to come together to grieve, build trust, and develop allyship.We will listen and we will find ways to move forward as one. pic.twitter.com/pcItyEb6P6— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) June 1, 2020
Pac-12
Joint statement from Pac-12 ADs & the Pac-12 Conference: pic.twitter.com/1JOnlZapqr— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 2, 2020
UCLA
We stand in solidarity with the Black community and all who continue to act, educate and speak out against injustice. Be the change! pic.twitter.com/wQ1j6j40rI— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) May 31, 2020
My heart aches for the hurt in our country. We must address racial prejudice and violence. We must do better. I don’t know what my black brothers and sisters must feel right now, but I see you. Let’s find a way to come together and create real change.— Chris Waller (@MCWaller) May 30, 2020
"I stand here for and with you."Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Avery Anderson delivered an inspiring message to his student-athletes on racial injustice. Read his full remarks here: https://t.co/1bSydSf17v pic.twitter.com/QipQUWUkxx— UCLA Track & Field (@UCLATrack_Field) June 1, 2020
It’s heartbreaking that this message still hasn’t collectively resonated. #BlackLivesMatter. Always. pic.twitter.com/Jjcvf3kRvu— UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) June 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor as well as the other grave injustices whose stories have not been told. ⠀⠀#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/0HzQohNSBh— UCLA W. Basketball (@UCLAWBB) June 1, 2020
Washington State
#IChooseGood pic.twitter.com/6AXlg6UFDC— Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) May 31, 2020
“Hope is the only thing stronger than fear” ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/d6ps0mLA8a— Bryan B. Blair (@BtotheBlair) May 30, 2020
USC
Racism and hate speech will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Ariz9zkdJ1— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 1, 2020
A statement from our head coach. #FightOn | #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/XI3pyjcId1— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 1, 2020
Man I love my team. Just a bunch of grown men with diverse perspectives that aren’t afraid to speak their mind and be honest with each other when times are tough. Can’t thank them enough for being open and willing to share with me and everyone else tonight. #weFIGHTasONe— Erik Krommenhoek (@ekromme11) June 2, 2020
As athletes we are pressured to keep our mouths closed and opinions unspoken, but I’m Black before I’m an athlete. #BLM pic.twitter.com/8E7zzpTG92— Ç-DUB® (@wavy_c7) June 2, 2020
“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking”-Albert Einstein To be the change, we must listen, serve, & love the millions raising their voices. Most importantly be INTENTIONAL in these actions. #FIGHTasONe pic.twitter.com/Sxln3LFcoi— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) June 3, 2020
Oregon
#BEOREGON pic.twitter.com/WFcsTFcDsu— GoDucks (@GoDucks) May 30, 2020
ASU
Statement from Sun Devil Athletics:https://t.co/er821etpQt pic.twitter.com/qnTX8ZmUS0— Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) June 2, 2020
Cal
Discrimination, bigotry and racism have no place in our society. Rather, they connote the precise opposite of our values. We must do better, and I know we thrive when we embrace diversity and respect for one another.— Jim Knowlton (@ADCalBears) May 30, 2020
Cal Women’s Basketball stands in solidarity with our leader @21charmin, our student-athletes and the black community surrounding issues of systemic racism. ICYMI: Cailyn Crocker & Charmin addressed the nation’s social justice issues and how the #CalWBBFam supports one another. pic.twitter.com/U6BONgQHjX— Cal Basketball (@CalWBBall) June 1, 2020
Be the change.https://t.co/YHQdA7R44A— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) June 2, 2020
Together 🖤 https://t.co/HlKMCDOnh3— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) June 2, 2020
We stand together. #BlackLivesMatterHere are a few resources we’re using:🔹https://t.co/B6WOpIXrPj🔹https://t.co/FHeA7I1xum pic.twitter.com/WrjyYDKuR4— Cal Gymnastics (@CalWGym) June 3, 2020
A message from our #CalFamily pic.twitter.com/1ESVPtVQvh— Cal Women's Soccer (@CalWSoc) June 3, 2020
More than 50 years later, the struggle continues. We stand in solidarity with our Black communities and stand against all forms of racism. To our Black communities, we see you and we are committed to actions that will lead to transformative change, justice and equality. pic.twitter.com/mrTmQJru1w— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) June 3, 2020
Stanford
We are in this together. pic.twitter.com/miGF3oivh6— Bernard Muir (@Stanford_AD) June 2, 2020
Choose to Care. Choose to See. Choose to Act. pic.twitter.com/Mp0UfFReUf— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) June 2, 2020
We ALL need to do more. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/ojOj8wY2uH— Stanford Men's Basketball (@StanfordMBB) June 1, 2020
We are 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐭. We are 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝. We are 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. https://t.co/MEuKBpXqtZ pic.twitter.com/jU5oKTqd17— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) June 1, 2020
A message of solidarity from our program. pic.twitter.com/GPfiGAflxp— Stanford Wrestling (@CardWrestling) June 1, 2020
We hope you join us. pic.twitter.com/3tDZKe681K— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordWGym) June 2, 2020
The time is now. pic.twitter.com/yiH3JGewko— Stanford Women's Golf (@StanfordWGolf) June 2, 2020
It's time to stand up for meaningful change. pic.twitter.com/MeH5p8IWqe— Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) June 2, 2020
Oregon State
Luke 10:25-37 pic.twitter.com/WC6bNUHgFY— Matthew Boyd (@mattboyd48) June 3, 2020
Colorado
Let’s all be part of the change. #UntilWeAllWin pic.twitter.com/IY2Gasazff— Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) May 30, 2020
“Universities can be, and must be, at the heart of social change.” https://t.co/HBWlS7l0KF— Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) May 30, 2020
Utah
Our statement of support to our student-athletes and the surrounding community. #GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/SEhVoP8XHe— Utah Academics (@utahacademics) June 3, 2020
Washington
