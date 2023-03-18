The No. 17-ranked Arizona softball team was in jeopardy of dropping its first Pac-12 series of the season until second baseman Allie Skaggs drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, propelling the UA to a walk-off 10-9 win over Utah in extra innings on Saturday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Arizona scored three runs to send the game into extra innings.

After Utah scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning, the Wildcats matched it with a pair of RBI singles by pitcher Devyn Netz and designated hitter Olivia DiNardo, who went 3 for 5. In the ninth inning, the Utes tacked on three more unearned runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, shortstop Sophia Carroll blasted a home run to right field, scoring Izzy Pacho and Dakota Kennedy. With the bases loaded and zero outs — and a chance to win the game — Skaggs was walked to score first baseman Tayler Biehl and gave the Wildcats a walk-off win over Utah.

The triumph puts Arizona at 20-8 this season and 13-2 at Hillenbrand.

The Wildcats will look to take the series against the Utes at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Scupin out 6 weeks after HBP

Arizona standout first baseman Carlie Scupin is expected to miss about six weeks because of a broken left wrist suffered during the Wildcats’ doubleheader Wednesday vs. New Mexico State.

Scupin, who led the team with nine home runs entering Saturday’s game vs. Utah, was struck in the second inning of the second game vs. the Aggies. She remained in the contest and scored a run before being removed in the following frame.

Scupin, a junior from Tucson High School, is scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

UA coach Caitlin Lowe announced the injury after Friday’s 8-3 loss to the Utes. Arizona Desert Swarm was the first to report the news.