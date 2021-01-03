 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell declares for NFL Draft
Arizona running back Gary Brightwell threads his way through traffic during the UA’s Nov. 14 loss to the Trojans at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are averaging 125.7 rushing yards per game this season.

 Photos of Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Brightwell posted a message on social media Sunday morning and shared his plans to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"These last few years at Arizona have been nothing short of a blessing," Brightwell wrote. "I am forever thankful for the opportunity to become a Wildcat for life."

The senior tailback, known for his quickness and agility, emerged as Arizona's lead back in the shortened 2020 season. He rushed for a team-high 390 yards and a touchdown in five games and also posted two 100-yard performances.

During his four years as a Wildcat, Brightwell had 1,305 career rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. 

With his plans to enter the 2021 draft class, Brightwell will aim to join former UA teammate J.J. Taylor in the NFL next season. Taylor just wrapped up his rookie year with the New England Patriots. 

Brightwell is the second Arizona player from the 2020 team to announce a plan to go pro, joining cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

With Brightwell's departure, it leaves the running back room open for next season under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch and new running backs coach Scottie Graham. 

Options to become Arizona's top ball carrier to 2021 include Michael Wiley, Frank Brown, Nathan Tilford and Jalen John. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

