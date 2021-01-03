Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell declares for NFL Draft

Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Brightwell posted a message on social media Sunday morning and shared his plans to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"These last few years at Arizona have been nothing short of a blessing," Brightwell wrote. "I am forever thankful for the opportunity to become a Wildcat for life."

The senior tailback, known for his quickness and agility, emerged as Arizona's lead back in the shortened 2020 season. He rushed for a team-high 390 yards and a touchdown in five games and also posted two 100-yard performances.

During his four years as a Wildcat, Brightwell had 1,305 career rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

With his plans to enter the 2021 draft class, Brightwell will aim to join former UA teammate J.J. Taylor in the NFL next season. Taylor just wrapped up his rookie year with the New England Patriots.