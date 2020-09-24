Arizona Wildcats react to Pac-12's decision to return sports this fall

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that it will return to play football in the fall and begin its season on Nov. 6. Along with football, men's and women's basketball seasons — and other winter sports — will also return before 2021.

Fans will not be able to attend any sports competition events until January, and in coordination with local health officials, football teams can begin season preparation as soon as possible.

In response to the Pac-12 playing sports this fall and winter, student-athletes, coaches and other members of the UA athletic department expressed their eagerness to return.

Here are some of their reactions: