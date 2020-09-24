Arizona Wildcats react to Pac-12's decision to return sports this fall

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that it will return to play football in the fall and begin its season on Nov. 6. Along with football, men's and women's basketball seasons — and other winter sports — will also return before 2021.
Fans will not be able to attend any sports competition events until January, and in coordination with local health officials, football teams can begin season preparation as soon as possible.
In response to the Pac-12 playing sports this fall and winter, student-athletes, coaches and other members of the UA athletic department expressed their eagerness to return.
Here are some of their reactions:
Arizona athletics
𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕊ℍ𝕆𝕎 𝕄𝕌𝕊𝕋 𝔾𝕆 𝕆ℕ! 🍿#BearDown pic.twitter.com/R0NytCQ2jG— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 24, 2020
🅰️ Together We #BearDown! pic.twitter.com/XIbcWnkDoA— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 24, 2020
Kevin Sumlin
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin on the Pac-12's decision to play football this fall: pic.twitter.com/PX3hQ7EFyg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 24, 2020
Sean Miller, Adia Barnes
Sean Miller and Adia Barnes on the Pac-12's decision to begin the college basketball season on Nov. 25: pic.twitter.com/hrKbFWEiPv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 24, 2020
Athletic director Dave Heeke, UA president Robert Robbins
University of Arizona president Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke release a statement on the Pac-12's vote to play football this fall and return winter sports before January: pic.twitter.com/xxPAN6NYZk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 24, 2020
Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner
@ArizonaFBall Fans STAND UP THE WAIT IS OVER‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/I2fld9bNRu— 𝟙𝟘 ™ (@Jamaryejoiner) September 24, 2020
UA wide receiver Jaden Mitchell
Patiently waited.... I’m done talking. pic.twitter.com/XMux9Za043— Jaden Mitchell (@jadenmitch_) September 24, 2020
Arizona running back Gary Brightwell
Ouchhhh 🤫🤫🤫🤫 we are back https://t.co/2gXT0bzyaU— Gary Brightwell (@G_Brightwell21) September 25, 2020
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
