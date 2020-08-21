 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats report 5 student-athletes, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

070020-cv uarizona-03.JPG

In a sign of the times during the age of coronavirus, the John “Button” Salmon bust outside Arizona Stadium sports a cloth mask.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona athletic department reported on Friday that five student-athletes and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 

Testing and screening for the UA's re-entry process, which began on June 8, now has a screening pool of 169 student-athletes and 86 staff members. 

The latest numbers indicate a 2.3% rate of positive coronavirus tests among the UA athletic department. 

"The results of our testing are an important update to our ongoing re-entry planning and processes for a safe and healthy return to campus," athletic director Dave Heeke said in a press release

"I am proud of the compassion, teamwork and determination of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff and campus partners who all play key roles in our re-entry. Arizona Athletics will continue its focus on health, safety and wellbeing in its ongoing re-entry of the entire Wildcat family."  

Before the conference shuttered all sports until 2021, three UA football players tested positive for the novel coronavirus in July, including Arizona wide receiver Jaden Mitchell; 83 players were tested. 

Despite no sports competition until '21, the UA has continued its re-entry plan under Dr. Stephen Paul's guidance. As more student-athletes return to campus, including a number of international prospects, they are required take an antibody test, oral and nasal swab tests and weekly antigen tests. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Former UA track and field athletes detail harassment, bullying and assault in program

