Arizona Wildcats report 5 student-athletes, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

The University of Arizona athletic department reported on Friday that five student-athletes and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing and screening for the UA's re-entry process, which began on June 8, now has a screening pool of 169 student-athletes and 86 staff members.

The latest numbers indicate a 2.3% rate of positive coronavirus tests among the UA athletic department.

"The results of our testing are an important update to our ongoing re-entry planning and processes for a safe and healthy return to campus," athletic director Dave Heeke said in a press release.

"I am proud of the compassion, teamwork and determination of all our student-athletes, coaches, staff and campus partners who all play key roles in our re-entry. Arizona Athletics will continue its focus on health, safety and wellbeing in its ongoing re-entry of the entire Wildcat family."

Before the conference shuttered all sports until 2021, three UA football players tested positive for the novel coronavirus in July, including Arizona wide receiver Jaden Mitchell; 83 players were tested.

Despite no sports competition until '21, the UA has continued its re-entry plan under Dr. Stephen Paul's guidance. As more student-athletes return to campus, including a number of international prospects, they are required take an antibody test, oral and nasal swab tests and weekly antigen tests.

