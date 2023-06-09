Just days after Arizona parted ways with longtime pitching coach Dave Lawn, and less than a week after the Wildcats ended its season with a two-and-out showing in the NCAA Tournament, the UA has reportedly found a new pitching coach — and it's someone head coach Chip Hale is likely familiar with from his time in the MLB.

According to D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers on Friday, Arizona hired Boston College pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Vance to replace Lawn.

The 32-year-old Vance, who is a San Diego native, coached the Eagles the last two seasons and led a pitching unit that posted a 5.46 ERA, which ranked 101st in college baseball, this season. Prior to Boston College, Vance coached Rhode Island for five seasons. The Rams posted a 3.65 ERA in 2017, which ranked 31st nationally.

During his playing career, Vance was a two-time All-Big-East relief pitcher at UConn, then was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 19th round of the MLB Draft. Vance played in the Diamondbacks' system in 2015, when Hale was the manager of Arizona's MLB club.