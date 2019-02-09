University of Arizona sophomore Jordan Geist won the shot put Saturday at the Texas Tech Shootout with a powerful heave of 69 feet 4¾ inches, marking his season’s best for the second straight meet.
Geist opened the indoor season at NAU last month with a throw of 66-6. Two weeks later, he progressed to 68-2¼. After Saturday’s performance, he now sets his sights on the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships in two weeks and the NCAA championships in a month.
“We still have a lot to work on,” said throws Coach T.J. Crater about Geist’s development this year. “Jordan’s energy level and physicality were outstanding today.
“The competition was at a very high level with three of the top five throwers in the country.”
Geist had an exceptionally strong series of throws, Crater said, with four marks over 67 feet and two over 68 feet. His best throw set both meet and facility records.
Geist’s throw ranks him second nationally and third worldwide for the indoor season.
His best throw last year, 70-4, set an NCAA indoor freshman record. Payton Otterdahl, a North Dakota State senior, ranks No. 1 nationally and internationally this year at 71-0.
In the women’s high jump, junior transfer Lillian Lowe cleared 5-11½ to win the event. In the men’s competition, junior Justice Summerset leaped 7-1½ to tie for third place.
The UA women’s 4x400-meter relay team—Na’Asha Robinson, Neysia Howard, Tatum Waggoner and Karolina Pahlitzsch—finished first in 3:37.52, competing primarily against Big 12 schools.
The men’s 4x400 relay team of James Smith, Zakee Washington, Maksims Sincukovs and Umajesty Williams placed third in 3:09.15.
Five UA male athletes established their indoor personal records in the 200 meters, led by Williams at 21.35.
The Cats close out their regular season Friday at NAU. The MPSP championships are Feb. 22-23 in Seattle and the NCAAs are in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 8-9.