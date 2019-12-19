41 Arizona Wildcats student-athletes on Pac-12's Fall Academic Honor Roll

The Pac-12 named 527 student-athletes across the conference to the Fall Academic Honor Roll, and the Arizona Wildcats are well represented: 41 student-athletes were recognized, figures that rank eight in the league. Stanford led the Pac-12 with 88 student-athletes and USC ranked last with 19. ASU was 10th on the list with 32.
Here are the Arizona student-athletes that finished from the fall sports cycle (cross country, women's volleyball, football and women's soccer) and obtained a GPA of at least 3.3 with at least one year of eligibility completed.
Cross country
Men's team:
Andrew Buchanan: Pre-Business
Shem Kemboi: Pre-Public Health
Connor McCabe: Physiology
Victor Ortiz-Rivera: Psychology
Carlos Villarreal: Psychology
Women's team:
Keelah Barger: Biochemistry
Megan Bounds: Psychological & Medical Sciences
Madeline Christopher: Psychological Science
Grace David: Nutritional Sciences
Maggie Karp: Psychology
Lauren Neugeboren: Pre-Psychological Science
Thea Ramsey: Neuroscience & Cognitive Science
Women's soccer
Jill Aguilera: General Studies-Sport & Society
Zoe Barrie: Marketing
Leah Carillo: Care, Health & Society
Kelcey Cavarra: General Studies-Sport & Society
Hannah Clifford: Psychological Science
Jules Dominguez: Marketing
Sabrina Enciso: Care, Health & Society
Samantha Falasco: Retailing & Consumer Science
Iliana Hocking: Pre-Public Health
Kendyll Humphreys: General Studies-Sport & Society
Emily Knous: Finance
Morgan McGarry: Accounting
Hallie Pearson: Biology
Jada Talley: Care, Health & Society
Football
Justin Belknap: Graduate Studies
Cody Creason: Accounting
Tyson Gardner: Information Science & eSociety
Donovan Laie: Literacy, Learning & Leadership
Richard Merritt: Business Management
Rhett Rodriguez: Business Management
Dante Smith: Pre-Business
Jace Whittaker: Educational Leadership
Bryce Wolma: Business Economics
Women's volleyball
Shardonee Hayes: Criminal Justice Studies
Makenna Martin: Mild Moderate Disabilities
Julia Patterson: Finance
Elizabeth Shelton: Neuroscience & Cognitive Science
Erin Williamson: Pre-Public Health
