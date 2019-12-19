You are the owner of this article.
41 Arizona Wildcats student-athletes on Pac-12's Fall Academic Honor Roll

Samantha Falasco, left, clears the ball away from Iliana Hocking as the UA’s soccer team practices Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats will host TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s a rematch of their Sept. 21 game, which Arizona won 4-3 in Tucson.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 named 527 student-athletes across the conference to the Fall Academic Honor Roll, and the Arizona Wildcats are well represented: 41 student-athletes were recognized, figures that rank eight in the league. Stanford led the Pac-12 with 88 student-athletes and USC ranked last with 19. ASU was 10th on the list with 32. 

Here are the Arizona student-athletes that finished from the fall sports cycle (cross country, women's volleyball, football and women's soccer) and obtained a GPA of at least 3.3 with at least one year of eligibility completed.

Cross country

Men's team:

Andrew Buchanan: Pre-Business

Shem Kemboi: Pre-Public Health

Connor McCabe: Physiology

Victor Ortiz-Rivera: Psychology

Carlos Villarreal: Psychology

Women's team: 

Keelah Barger: Biochemistry

Megan Bounds: Psychological & Medical Sciences

Madeline Christopher: Psychological Science

Grace David: Nutritional Sciences

Maggie Karp: Psychology

Lauren Neugeboren: Pre-Psychological Science

Thea Ramsey: Neuroscience & Cognitive Science

Women's soccer

Arizona Wildcats midfielder Kelcey Cavarra (6) and forward Jill Aguilera (14) celebrate a goal by Aguilera against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2019. The Wildcats carried the game with a 4-3 win over the Horned Horned Frogs.

Jill Aguilera: General Studies-Sport & Society

Zoe Barrie: Marketing

Leah Carillo: Care, Health & Society

Kelcey Cavarra: General Studies-Sport & Society

Hannah Clifford: Psychological Science

Jules Dominguez: Marketing

Sabrina Enciso: Care, Health & Society

Samantha Falasco: Retailing & Consumer Science

Iliana Hocking: Pre-Public Health

Kendyll Humphreys: General Studies-Sport & Society

Emily Knous: Finance

Morgan McGarry: Accounting

Hallie Pearson: Biology

Jada Talley: Care, Health & Society

Football

UA cornerback Jace Whittaker makes one of his two interceptions in the seasnon opener against Hawaii.

Justin Belknap: Graduate Studies

Cody Creason: Accounting

Tyson Gardner: Information Science & eSociety

Donovan Laie: Literacy, Learning & Leadership

Richard Merritt: Business Management

Rhett Rodriguez: Business Management

Dante Smith: Pre-Business

Jace Whittaker: Educational Leadership

Bryce Wolma: Business Economics

Women's volleyball

Coach Dave Rubio’s Wildcats are picked to finish sixth in the loaded Pac-12 after going 11-9 in conference play last season.

Shardonee Hayes: Criminal Justice Studies

Makenna Martin: Mild Moderate Disabilities

Julia Patterson: Finance

Elizabeth Shelton: Neuroscience & Cognitive Science

Erin Williamson: Pre-Public Health

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

