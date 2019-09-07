Arizona wide receiver Cedric Peterson (18) warms up his hands as the Wildcats get ready to take on the NAU Lumberjacks at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, on Sept. 7, 2019.

Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home opener against NAU on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium (7:45 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Starting tight end Bryce Wolma had a boot on his left foot during early warmups and is not in the lineup. Redshirt freshmen Zach Williams and Jake Peters likely will split time at tight end.

* Starting cornerback Lorenzo Burns is dressed and fully participated in warmups. Burns left the Hawaii game in the third quarter because of injury and did not return.

* The starting defensive line during 11-on-11 featured JB Brown at defensive tackle. Brown mostly has played end during his UA career but showed he could be effective inside this past offseason.

* Possible No. 2 defensive line, based on warmups: Justin Belknap, Finton Connolly, Kyon Barrs and Kwabena Watson. Barrs and Watson are freshmen who’d be making their UA debuts.

* QB Kevin Doyle is dressed. He didn't make the trip to Hawaii after missing time during training camp because of a shoulder injury.

* Reserve safety Chacho Ulloa, who didn't play vs. Hawaii, is dressed.

* Freshman receivers Boobie Curry, Jalen Johnson and Jaden Mitchell dressed and participating in warmups. None played against Hawaii. Curry is still listed as a co-starter on the depth chart.

* Freshman Kyle Ostendorp booted the last punt before the team retreated to the locker room. He is expected to make his first career start.

* Officials are monitoring the weather with rain in the area. If a lightning strike is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the game will be delayed at least a half hour.

Be sure to check Tucson.com and the Wildcaster app for updates during and after the game. You can also follow me on Twitter at @michaeljlev.

