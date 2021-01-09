Arizona Wildcats tied at 41 with UCLA after struggling defensively in first half at McKale

The Arizona Wildcats improved their perimeter shooting in the first half Saturday against UCLA but were still mired in a 41-41 tie at halftime at McKale Center because they worsened on the other side of the floor.
The Bruins shot 60% from the field, many shots on drives to the rim, while the Wildcats shot 50%, with James Akinjo going 4 for 6 including a 3-pointer with six seconds left in the half after going 0 for 9 on Thursday against USC.
Jemarl Baker, who entered the game having shot 2 of 21 in UA's past two games, had four points on 2-for-5 shooting but missed all three 3s he took.
Akinjo and Azuolas Tubelis each had 11 points for Arizona in the half, while Tyger Campbell led UCLA with 14 on 5-for-6 shooting.
Arizona led 30-25 with 6:47 left when Tubelis hit a pair of free throws but Campbell launched the Bruins’ 12-0 run from there, putting UCLA ahead 37-20 with four minutes left in the half.
Campbell made a jumper, then stole the ball from Arizona’s Dalen Terry and drove in to hit another jumper before later making two free throws each after fouls from Akinjo and Tubelis. That gave Campbell, the Bruins' 5-foot-11 point guard, eight points in less than two minutes before Jules Bernard hit both ends of a one-and-one free throw trip and came back for a driving layup off a turnover from UA’s Terrell Brown.
The Wildcats earlier took an eight-point lead, 22-12, when Akinjo hit a step-back 3 midway through the first half while both teams shot over 50% in the first 10 minutes. To that point, UA hit 57.1% and made 3 of 4 3s while UCLA shot 55% and hit 4 of 8 from long range, but committed five turnovers that UA turned into six points over that span.
Akinjo had missed all nine field goals he took on Thursday against USC while Baker had been a combined 2 for 21 over the Wildcats’ past two games, a win at Washington State and a home loss to USC.
UCLA, which entered Saturday's game at 4-0 in Pac-12 play, has beaten the Wildcats three times in a row and in five of the last seven matchups.