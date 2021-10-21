 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats to 'expand' Jamarye Joiner's role at quarterback
Arizona Wildcats Football

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 34-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch held a Thursday press conference to discuss the team's Friday night home matchup against Washington. Here are four noteworthy items that were talked about:

Jamarye Joiner will play larger role in UA's offense, particularly as a quarterback. Joiner took two snaps under center as a 'dual-threat' option against Colorado and is expected to continue that role against UW with starter Will Plummer as the only healthy scholarship QB available. Fisch said that they will 'build up' Joiner's time at quarterback so that he can catch up on understanding Arizona's system. 

* The Wildcats could be thin at running back position vs. UW. Both Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley are game-time decisions with injuries. Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. would be in line to see more carries if either should miss the game. Fisch said Bam Smith is also a candidate to enter the rotation.

* Arizona's offensive and defensive lines are also dealing with a few injuries. Center Josh McCauley and guard Josh Donovan are game-time decisions. Defensive end Kyon Barrs is doubtful. 

* Fisch pointed out Arizona's discrepancy in plays run versus points scored. The Wildcats rank first in the Pac-12 and 17th in the country in offensive plays per game (78) but last the conference in points scored (14). The UA coach said his goal for the rest of the year is that he can call less plays during a game and score more points.

