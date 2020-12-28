 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats to make ESPN appearance against Oregon on Jan. 14
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Arizona Wildcats to make ESPN appearance against Oregon on Jan. 14

122420-spt-ua womens hoops-p21.JPG

UA’s Cate Reese, left, and Sam Thomas pretend to wave to fans following Wednesday’s win in McKale Center. The sixth-ranked Cats are 7-0.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Get ready for Aari McDonald and the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats on ESPN.

Arizona (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12) will host a regular-season game at McKale Center on ESPN for the first time in program history, a Jan. 14 matchup against No. 8 Oregon at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats received start times and network coverage assignments for their next six Pac-12 games as they enter the 2021 slate.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Arizona and No. 1 Stanford on New Year's Day is set for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

Here are full the start times and TV schedules that were announced, home games are designated in bold (all times MST):

— Jan. 1 vs. Stanford (5 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 3 vs. Cal (Noon/Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 8 at Washington (9 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 10 at Washington State (Noon/Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 14 vs. Oregon (5 p.m./ESPN or ESPN2)

— Jan. 17 vs. Oregon State (2 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News