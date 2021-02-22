Arizona Wildcats to play makeup game at Oregon on March 1

Arizona will make up its game at Oregon on March 1 after all, giving the Wildcats a chance to play a full 20-game conference schedule.

The tipoff time has not been determined but it will be carried on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Wildcats' game at Eugene on Jan. 16 was postponed when the Ducks entered their first of two COVID-related pauses, allowing UA to only face Oregon State on that trip, and UA coach Sean Miller said on Saturday he still wasn't sure if the Oregon game would be played.

But late Monday afternoon, the Pac-12 added the game back as part of a reorganized final week of games that will give the Ducks a total of six more games counting their matchup at USC on Monday (6 p.m., FS1)

The Pac-12 started pushing last month to clear all of next week, the final week of the regular season, to allow for makeup games. It had originally scheduled only rivalry games to be played on March 6 and then moved some of those up, including a UA-ASU game scheduled for March 6 at McKale Center.