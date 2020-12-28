Arizona Wildcats to play on ESPN for first time in school history

Get ready for Aari McDonald and the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats to make their ESPN debut.

Arizona (7-0) will play a game televised on ESPN for the first time in program history, a Jan. 14 home matchup against No. 8 Oregon at 5 p.m.

The Wildcats received start times and network coverage assignments for their next six Pac-12 games as they enter the 2021 slate.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Arizona and No. 1 Stanford on New Year's Day is set for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

Here are full the start times and TV schedules that were announced, home games are designated in bold (all times MST):

— Jan. 1 vs. Stanford (5 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 3 vs. Cal (Noon/Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 8 at Washington (9 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 10 at Washington State (Noon/Pac-12 Networks)

— Jan. 14 vs. Oregon (5 p.m./ESPN or ESPN2)

— Jan. 17 vs. Oregon State (2 p.m./Pac-12 Networks)

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

