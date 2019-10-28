Throw it back to the "Desert Swarm" era. That's what the Arizona Wildcats are doing this weekend for the homecoming game against Oregon State.
The Arizona football Twitter account released a Dick Tomey tribute video narrated by former Wildcat great Tedy Bruschi highlighting what made Tomey special to the university.
This week we honor those who came before us.Wildcats for Life. Bear Down Arizona!🅰️ #BuildingTheA | #BackTheA | #OneArizona pic.twitter.com/zzUOKQQlmw— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 29, 2019
"We honor the man who for 14 years gave every ounce of blood, sweat and tears he had," Bruschi says in the video. "This is about the team, the team, the team."
Tomey was a UA coaching legend and holds the record as the winningest football coach in school history. Tomey passed away in May at the age of 80 after battling lung cancer for months.
In the middle of the 88-second video, a preview of Arizona's throwback uniforms is shown and they bear a striking resemblance to ones worn during the "Desert Swarm" era.
A preview of Arizona’s homecoming jerseys this weekend 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lofHIzR2aL— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) October 29, 2019
Maybe a change in uniforms will help end the Wildcats' current three-game losing streak.