 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats unveil uniform combo for Utah game
Arizona vs Utah

Arizona Wildcats unveil uniform combo for Utah game

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell, left, tries to get away from Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak

The Arizona Wildcats will be wearing blue helmets, white tops and white bottoms for their week one matchup against Utah.

The team's twitter account posted a video of the combination Thursday night. 

One element that is new this year is the "Stronger Together" decal on the bottom of the back of the helmets. The message is a student-athlete run initiative that represents the university's commitment to fighting social injustice while promoting diversity and inclusion. 

Arizona plays Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Ira Lee thinks Arizona can still be 'top dog' in Pac-12

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News