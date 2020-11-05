Arizona Wildcats unveil uniform combo for Utah game

The Arizona Wildcats will be wearing blue helmets, white tops and white bottoms for their week one matchup against Utah.

The team's twitter account posted a video of the combination Thursday night.

Gameday Threads for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/GOWmG51aFU — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 6, 2020

One element that is new this year is the "Stronger Together" decal on the bottom of the back of the helmets. The message is a student-athlete run initiative that represents the university's commitment to fighting social injustice while promoting diversity and inclusion.

Arizona plays Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.