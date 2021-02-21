 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats volleyball team beats Oregon State again

Arizona Wildcats volleyball logo

The Arizona volleyball team beat Oregon State for the second time in three days Sunday, winning 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14) at McKale Center.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 24 kills for UA (4-6, 4-6 Pac-12), while Emery Herman added 44 assists and Kamaile Hiapo notched 20 digs.

UA next plays at No. 15 UCLA on Friday and Sunday. The Bruins are 7-3 after beating ASU twice in Tempe over the weekend.

UA soccer team moves to 4-0

Jada Talley, Hannah Clifford and Iliana Hocking all scored as the UA soccer team blanked Northern Arizona 3-0 late Saturday night.

UA is 4-0 on the year and has outscored opponents 13-1, including 9-0 over the past three games.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play with a game against visiting UCLA (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

