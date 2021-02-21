Arizona Wildcats volleyball team beats Oregon State again

The Arizona volleyball team beat Oregon State for the second time in three days Sunday, winning 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14) at McKale Center.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 24 kills for UA (4-6, 4-6 Pac-12), while Emery Herman added 44 assists and Kamaile Hiapo notched 20 digs.

UA next plays at No. 15 UCLA on Friday and Sunday. The Bruins are 7-3 after beating ASU twice in Tempe over the weekend.

UA soccer team moves to 4-0

Jada Talley, Hannah Clifford and Iliana Hocking all scored as the UA soccer team blanked Northern Arizona 3-0 late Saturday night.

UA is 4-0 on the year and has outscored opponents 13-1, including 9-0 over the past three games.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play with a game against visiting UCLA (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.