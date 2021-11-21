Arizona Wildcats volleyball team swept by No. 13 UCLA

The No. 13-ranked UCLA volleyball team swept Arizona in Los Angeles on Sunday, winning 25-21, 25-14, 26-24.

Jaelyn Hodge had 14 kills for UA (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12), but the Bruins notched 14 aces, including eight by Mac May.

Puk Stubbe added six kills and four blocks for Arizona.

The Wildcats, who have two matches left in the season, visit No. 16 Oregon (20-8, 11-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the teams' only meeting of the year.

The Ducks have lost two matches in a row, including a 3-0 defeat at No. 12 Washington on Sunday.

UA will conclude the regular season with a match against ASU at McKale Center at noon Saturday.