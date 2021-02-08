 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon women's basketball game to air on ESPN2 Monday night
Arizona Women's Basketball

011120-spt-ua wbk-p9.JPG

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas shoots a contested layup during the second quarter against Oregon at the McKale Center. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2020

For the first time in 17 days, the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will play a game, and it's a big one.

The Wildcats are on the road Monday night in Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in a rematch from January's contest. UA won the first meeting handily in Tucson, 57-41, and forced 23 turnovers. 

Wildcats vs. Ducks round two will air on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. MST. Arizona is looking to win in Eugene for the first time in 10 years.

Arizona makes its return to the court this week after having its last four games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. UA postponed games versus Colorado, USC and UCLA because of COVID-19 concerns in its own program, then Oregon State had to postpone last Friday's game due to protocols in the Beavers' program.

UA dropped one spot in this week's AP Top 25 rankings, down from No. 9 to No. 10. The Ducks went up from No. 12 to No. 11 following Saturday's win against UC Davis.

The two schools are jockeying for Pac-12 position, with Arizona second in the standings and Oregon in third.

The Wildcast, Episode 316: On Tedy Bruschi joining Arizona's staff, Kerr Kriisa's UA basketball debut and National Signing Day

Game info

Who: Arizona (11-2, 9-2) at Oregon (12-3, 9-3)

Where: Matthew Knight Arena

When: Monday; 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTUC 1400 AM

Social media: @TheWildcaster on Twitter / TheWildcaster on Facebook

