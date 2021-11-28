Arizona Wildcats will compete in 31-team National Invitational Volleyball Championship

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but it will still get a chance to pursue a postseason title.
UA was selected Sunday night for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, a 31-team event that will run through mid-December. UA will host Texas-Rio Grande Valley in the first round at 5 p.m. Friday.
If the Wildcats win, they'll play either New Mexico State or UNLV on Saturday at McKale Center. Those two schools will face each other at 2 p.m. Friday at McKale.
Arizona went 16-15 in the regular season, sweeping visiting ASU on Saturday to conclude an 8-12 Pac-12 season. UA is the only Pac-12 team competing in the NIVC.
