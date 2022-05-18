Arizona Wildcats win regional, advance to NCAA golf championships in Scottsdale

For the first time since 2011, the Arizona Wildcats men's golf team has advanced to the NCAA Championships.

The sixth-seeded Wildcats stormed through the Bryan (Texas) Regional, going 13-under par to win the NCAA Regional and beat top-seeded Pepperdine (-8), No. 2 Texas A&M (-4) and No. 3 Georgia (-1).

The victory marks the program's first regional title since 2006 and its seventh all-time. The Wildcats advance to next week's NCAA Championships, which will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Arizona's Chase Sienkiewicz shot 72 (even) in the final round on Wednesday to tie for the individual runner-up with a 5-under three-day score. Teammate Christian Banke also placed inside the top 10, finishing tied for ninth at 2-under.

Johnny Walker (even) tied for 17th place, Sam Sommerhauser (2-over) tied for 20th and Chaz Aurilia (4-over) tied for 30th to round out the Wildcats' scoring.

The Cats led all three days of the regional and were bolstered by a career day by Sienkiewicz in the first round. The junior shot 7-under to help Arizona take a three-shot lead over defending national champion Pepperdine.

Arizona maintained a three-stroke lead on the second day after Banke shot two-under to move into a tie atop the individual leaderboard.

Four of Arizona's five golfers shot even-par 72 in the final round Wednesday to hold off Pepperdine and secure the regional win.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

