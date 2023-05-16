By a point, the Arizona Wildcats outlasted in-state rival Arizona State 11-10 for the Territorial Cup series championship for the 2022-23 sports year.

Since the Territorial Cup series started in 2009, the Wildcats have won it eights times, including four in the last six years. The series accumulates points for each Arizona-ASU matchup in university-funded sports such as football, basketball, track and field, gymnastics, volleyball, swim and dive, baseball, softball, tennis, golf and beach volleyball.

Arizona's showing at the Pac-12 outdoor track and field championships boosted the Wildcats over the Sun Devils in the Territorial Cup series standings.